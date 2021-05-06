Number of patients with Covid-19 falling at Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital has fallen in recent days.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are just two patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated at the hospital. Neither of those patients is being treated is the Critical Care Unit.

On Tuesday there were four patients with confirmed cases of the virus at the hospital and one of those was in the Critical Care Unit.

The number of patients in hospital across the country has dropped to the lowest level since last October with 122 patients hospitalised with the virus.