Anger over Lough Boora bike rental spills on to the airwaves on Liveline

The anger and public outcry over the bike rental license for Lough Boora Parklands has spilled on to the national airwaves.

On Wednesday's programme on RTE 1, people from the area took to the airwaves to defend Pat Barrett who set up the bike rental in Lough Boora 11 years ago.

Pat set up the business from scratch but after a tendering process last year, the license has been given to Phoenix Bikes, a company run by Dublin footballer Conal Keaney. The local man found out last Friday that he had lost the license.

One caller said Pat Barrett and his family 'were just shafted' saying that Bord na Mona took away his business that he had built up and adding that there was no loyalty.

The issue of a boycott which Joe Duffy described as 'The Battle of Boora' was also brought up as was the local anger at the decision. He also said he couldn't read out half of the texts received on the topic.

Cllr Ken Smollen described it as the latest 'kick in the teeth' by Bord na Mona to the people of Offaly and said it was obviously about money. He said Pat was 'the ideal representative of tourism in Offaly'.

A running theme through the programme was highlighting Pat's generosity, helpfulness and kindness and how he looked after people.

To here the full programme CLICK HERE