Tragic news as woman dies in road accident outside Offaly town

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Ballyhagan in Carbury, just outside Edenderry, on Wednesday evening.



The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian and occurred at approximately 6.45pm.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The woman's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination is now underway and local diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm -6.50pm this evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.