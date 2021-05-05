Tragic news as woman dies in road accident outside Offaly town
Reporter:
Reporter
6 May 2021
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Ballyhagan in Carbury, just outside Edenderry, on Wednesday evening.
The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian and occurred at approximately 6.45pm.
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The woman's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital.
The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
No other injuries have been reported.
A technical examination is now underway and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.
Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm -6.50pm this evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on