Man seen masturbating by student fined at Tullamore District Court

A MAN who was seen masturbating in his car by a secondary school student in Kilbeggan was fined €200 at Tullamore District Court last week.

Judge Catherine Staines said the student was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time but told defendant Denis Legac, aged 40 and with an address at Ballinaminton, Tubber, Clara, that she took the matter very seriously.

A donation of €500 to the female student, who was 18 at the time of the offence on January 30 last year, was accepted by the court.

A guilty plea to an offence under Section 45 of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act was entered on Mr Legac's behalf by Patrick Martin, solicitor, on April 7 last.

That court sitting was told the accused was seen in a yellow Mini Cooper by an 18-year-old girl as she walked from Kilbeggan secondary school.

The student first noticed the car at the roundabout near the post office after she had come from the school at about 5.10pm.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court she continued walking along Main Street in the town because she was on her way to a friend's house on the Clara Road.

At the Kilbeggan distillery she saw the same “very distinctive” car parked on her side of the road with its passenger window down.

As she passed she saw the sole occupant masturbating. She kept on walking and the defendant did not speak to her.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the student had the presence of mind to video his car as she passed it and he was then identified from the footage when the car was traced.

Mr Legac attended at Athlone Garda Station by appointment and admitted the offence, telling gardai that he was watching a video on his phone at the time.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the accused had no previous convictions.

Sentencing was adjourned to April 28 and a victim impact report was handed to Judge Staines.

Mr Martin said his client was very embarrassed by what had happened and his full co-operation and admission to the gardai had greatly assisted in the case.

Judge Staines it had been extremely upsetting for the young girl to have to witness the man “doing what he was doing” and it was something where she'd consider a prison sentence.

However, he had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

Convicting the man, she said that he would go to prison if he was convicted again of something similar. The judge said the money could be accepted by the girl or given to charity and she instructed the gardai to inform the girl that she took the matter extremely seriously and it was a case where she was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time.