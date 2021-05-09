Offaly woman accused of violently resisting arrest by gardai

A WOMAN has been accused of attempting to throw a glass ornament at a garda when he was conducting a drugs investigation in Tullamore.

Lena McDonagh, 46, of 18 Chancery Lane, Tullamore, is alleged to have obstructed Garda Tom Dunne and Garda Conor Shields at that address on April 2 last when they were conducting a drugs search.

It is also alleged that while they were attempting to arrest Charlie McDonagh, Lena McDonagh picked up the ornament and attempted to throw it at Garda Shields, and that she violently resisted arrest.

Ms McDonagh was represented in the District Court by Suzanne Dooner, BL, who told Judge Catherine Staines she was appearing for Fiona Baxter, solicitor, Longford.

Judge Staines granted legal aid and adjourned the prosecution to May 26 next when either a plea will be entered or a date will be fixed for a hearing.