Covid-19 rate continues to fall in Offaly but still above national average

The Covid-19 rate continues to fall in Offaly but it is still above national average.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there just five new cases in Offaly today dropping the 14 Day Incidence Rate to 159.1 cases per 100,000. The five day moving average now stands at just above five for the county with 124 new cases in the last 14 days.

The last daily figures were on Friday when the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 171.9 cases per 100,000.

Despite the reduction in Offaly, the rate is still above the national 14 Day Incidence Rate which now stands at 134.1 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Monday, May 3, the HPSC has been notified of 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 129 were in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,908 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 144 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday May 2, 1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,159,083 people having received their first dose and 445,561 people having received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on May, 10 we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands. And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.”