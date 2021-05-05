New fire services training centre to be built in Offaly

Tenders are being sought for a new fire services training facility in Tullamore.

Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service have secured €900,000 in funding under the Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025.

Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service are now seeking tenders for Design Consultancy Services for a New Fire Service Training & Development Centre to be located at Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The Tullamore Breathing Apparatus Training Centre is currently located on the existing site of Tullamore Fire station.

The facilities were put in place in 2006/2007 and were originally designed for use by Offaly Fire & Rescue Service but quite quickly expanded to facilitate the training of other fire authorities with temporary changing and briefing facilities supporting training activities.

This funding will be allocated to the development of a new Fire Service Training and Development Centre located on a greenfield site adjacent to the existing fire station with a site area of circa 0.8 acres and will consist of a Training Support Block; Drill Yard and Drill Tower

The Training Support Block will provide Briefing/Debriefing Rooms, Unisex Changing Facilities, Canteen, Lecture Room, Syndicate Rooms, and Instructors Rooms.

When completed, the training centre will be in a position to deliver an expanded range of courses to fire authorities across the country including Firefighter Skills, Pump, RTC, Officer Development and of course Breathing Apparatus to name a few!

Tenders close on June 18, 2021.