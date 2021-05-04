SHOCKING: Long list of offences for learner driver arrested in Midlands

A learner driver in the Midlands has been arrested by gardai for a long list of motoring offences.

Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this morning observed the driver of a vehicle driving while holding a mobile phone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit Holder who was driving unaccompanied and not displaying L Plates.

Both the tax and insurance displayed on the vehicle had expired and to top it all off, the driver tested positive for Cannabis following a roadside drug test.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized.