SHOCKING: Long list of offences for learner driver arrested in Midlands
A learner driver in the Midlands has been arrested by gardai for a long list of motoring offences.
Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this morning observed the driver of a vehicle driving while holding a mobile phone.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit Holder who was driving unaccompanied and not displaying L Plates.
Both the tax and insurance displayed on the vehicle had expired and to top it all off, the driver tested positive for Cannabis following a roadside drug test.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
