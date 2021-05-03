Motorist with two fake driving licenses arrested in the Midlands

A motorist with two fake driving licenses has been arrested in the Midlands.

Gardai on patrol on Saturday night in Laois stopped a vehicle displaying an altered insurance disc.

The driver produced a false driving license and a search of the vehicle discovered a second false driving license also being used by the driver.

The driver was arrested and their true identity was verified at Portlaoise Garda Station before they were charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court. The vehicle was seized.