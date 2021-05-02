Weather forecast for Ireland for coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain relatively cool for much of the coming week with northwest breezes feeding down sunshine and showers.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a wet and windy start to Bank Holiday Monday with further heavy spells of rain leading to spot flooding. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly with some damaging gusts through the day. Winds will continue to reach gale force along coastal areas of the southeast, southwest and west. In the afternoon, rain will break up into showers with some sunny spells developing, but with the risk of hail too. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Rather windy with scattered showers and clear spells on Monday night with a few wintry showers over northern hills towards morning. Fresh to strong and gusty north to northwest winds will decrease moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday will be cool and blustery with sunshine and widespread showers. Some showers will be heavy with hail and possible sleet on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, coolest across Ulster, in a fresh and gusty northwesterly wind.

Showers will become confined mainly to the northwest on Tuesday night with long clear spells developing generally. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwesterly winds. Frost may develop locally.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday morning will begin fairly sunny, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon gradually dying out during the evening hours. Another cool day with highest temperatures ranging 7 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster, with light northerly or variable breezes.

Overall dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers on Wednesday night. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwesterly winds. Frost will develop locally.

Like Wednesday morning, Thursday will begin fairly sunny, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon gradually dying out during the evening hours. Another cool day with highest temperatures ranging 8 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster, in a mostly moderate northwest breeze.

According to Met Eireann, there are tentative signs for milder weather next weekend but unseasonably wet and windy too.