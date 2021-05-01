Covid-19 cases spiking in one Offaly area as cases continue to fall in other area

The Covid-19 has increased in two areas in Offaly in the last week but the rate for Tullamore continues to fall.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from April 13 to April 26 and do not include the 30 new cases recorded yesterday.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has increased again this week as the area has the highest rate in the county. Last week, the rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 252.9 cases per 100,000 but this week it has risen to 321.5. There have been 75 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

After weeks of having the highest rate in Ireland, the rate in the Tullamore Area continues to fall. The rate for the Tullamore Area is now down to 140.6 cases per 100,000 with 41 new cases in the last two weeks. Four weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000.

Birr continues to have the lowest rate in the county but it has increased this week. Last week the rate for the area fell to 90.3 but it has risen slightly this week and now stands at 106 cases per 100,000. There have been 27 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly now stands at 175.7 cases per 100,000. There have been 137 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to April 28.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has decreased again this week and is down to 124.6 cases per 100,000.