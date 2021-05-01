PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this 'next generation' home with incredible potential now on the market

What is described as a 'next generation property' with immense potential is now on the market.

Located between Horseleap and Moate, 'Kilnahinch' boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is on the market for €595,000.

It has a multitude of possible uses such as a luxury residence, or as a mixed used Residential/ Business / Office/ Care Facility.

It is only five minutes from Moate Town and the M6 Motorway (Galway to Dublin) as well as short journey to Athlone or Tullamore.

Kilnahinch is described as having a 'distinctive lingering finish of perfection'. It has a sprawling footprint of 4,100 sq/ft and sits on a manicured 1 acre site.

Features include a new kitchen, two new two-tone fireplaces and two insert stoves, new carpets; new master bedroom & ensuite, new bathroom, new patio area and it is new painted.

