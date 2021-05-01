Offaly hotels confirm reopening dates after Government changes

A number of Offaly hotels have announced when they will reopen after the Government announced changes to restrictions this week. 

Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels) can reopen from June 2 but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents.

From June 7, outdoor services in restaurants and bars can resume with groups limited to six people.

The Bridge House and the Central Hotel in Tullamore and Dooley's Hotel in Birr will be welcoming back guests from Wednesday, June 2. The Tullamore Court Hotel will reopen on  June 7.

