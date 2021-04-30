The 12/1 Punchestown treble that could kickstart your weekend today

16:15 - DOSTAL PHIL (9/2)

The British raiders have been doing well this week and its obvious the connections involved didn't make the trip to make up the numbers. Dostal Phil was third in a race where Thursday winner Sully D'oc Aa was second (separated by less than two lengths) at Aintree last month. The form of that race is clearly working out well and Dostal Phil can keep the trend going.

17:25 - HONEYSUCKLE (4/7)

The unbeaten Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner is very special and can confirm form with all of her rivals here. She was well clear of Sharjah at Cheltenham and despite the slight dip in the form of Henry De Bromhead's horses this week, this one is a banker in my book. She didn't have a tough race at Cheltenham and should be far too good for these rivals again.

18:00 - GAILLARD DU MESNIL (4/9)

Bob Olinger was a banker in this before being withdrawn due to coughing but it now leaves the door open to Gaillard Du Mesnil to outclass his rivals. Two of the others are his stablemates and he's better than both Ganapathi and N'Golo. Ashdale Bob is interesting for Jessica Harrington after a recent win but was nearly 50 lengths behind the selection on his run prior to that. This should be a penalty kick for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend once again.

ALL THREE SELECTIONS TO WIN - 12/1