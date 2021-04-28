Offaly school closed due to significant Covid-19 outbreak

An Offaly school is closed this week as the HSE and health authorities deal with an outbreak.

Scoil Bhride Primary School in Edenderry closed last week and remains closed this week until at least May 5 after a number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

The HSE confirmed on Wednesday that a walk-in, no appointment necessary Covid-19 Test Centre will open in the carpark at Scoil Bhride Primary School, Killane, Edenderry, this weekend in response to rising cases in the town.

The centre will be open over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 5pm each day.

A HSE statement to the Offaly Express read: "There is currently a number of cases of Covid-19 in the Edenderry area. These are from a range of sources including households, schools, workplaces and crèches.

"A few cases are associated with a larger outbreak in Co. Kildare." The Offaly Express understands this outbreak referenced related to the Intel facility in Leixlip where a large number of people from the wider Edenderry area work.

"The HSE Department of Public Health in the Midlands and the relevant schools are working closely together. Where there are cases, risk assessment and appropriate action has been taken.

"Scoil Bhride National School has reverted to on-line learning this week," the statement confirmed. It's understood cases after occurred in other schools in the town in recent weeks, including St. Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry.

Commenting, Niamh O Beirne, National Lead Test and Test said, “We are seeing increasing numbers of people present to the HSE’s walk-in COVID 19 testing centres. We continue to work closely with the Public Health teams across the country, the National Ambulance Service and Community Health teams to ensure that we establish these testing centres as quickly as possible once the need for them has been identified."

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and you:

- are aged 16 years and over

- live in the same area as the walk-in test centre

- have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 6 months

- Tests are limited to one test per person. If you think you need a repeat test, talk to your GP.

What you need to bring

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.