BREAKING: Man dies after car veers across street in middle of Midlands town

A man in his 70s has died this afternoon in the Midlands after the car in which he was driving seemed to lose control and cross the street.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm when a car on Grattan Street in Portlaoise, travelling in the direction of Mountmellick, veered across the road, colliding with another car, before coming to a stop.

Medical services responded and attended on the scene where the driver was given emergency attention, but died soon after.

Gardaí are understood to be considering the possibility that he may have suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

There was no one else injured in the collision.

The road was sealed off for the afternoon.