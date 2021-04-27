Arrest made on foot of €610,000 catalytic converter seizure

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, catalytic converters with an estimated value of €480,000 were seized in Dublin Port.

In a follow-up operation yesterday, Monday, April 26, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí on the N7.

In the course of a search of the vehicle, 23 catalytic converters valued at €23,000 were seized.

A further search was carried out at a storage facility in Dublin 11 where 135 catalytic converters, valued at €108,000 were also recovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda station.

He has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.