Road at Offaly GAA Club to close for works this week

A road at an Offaly GAA Club is due to close for works this week.

A temporary road closure is necessary in order to facilitate road resurfacing works between Clareen GAA grounds and Clareen Cross this week commencing on Monday, April 26.

The closure will be in operation for a number of days during normal working hours only.

Traffic diversions will be in place, and local access will be maintained either side of the works. No traffic will be permitted through the works area. For more details on the proposed diversion route visit the Road Closures/Current Roadworks section of www.offaly.ie, or visit Offaly County Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.