Offaly Meals on Wheels Service issues appeal for volunteers as demand increases

An Offaly Meals on Wheels Service has issued an appeal for more volunteer drivers as demand for the service increases.

Volunteer meals on wheels drivers are required in the Edenderry, Geashill, Croghan and Rhode areas.

If you can spare one hour on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday weekly or fortnightly between 12 and 1 pm, you can get in touch.

The service is fully compliant with all regulations regarding Covid 19 and you will be supplied with PPE.

Contact NOCDN in the old school Daingean on 057 9362755 for further information.