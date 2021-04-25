NATIONAL: Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents on Ireland's roads

Two motorcyclists have killed in separate accidents on Ireland's roads on Saturday.

A man in his 50s died following a collision in Cavan while a man in his 30s lost his life after a motorbike and a car collided.

Gardaí in Ballyconnell are investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Co Cavan.

At approximately 3pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the R202 at Corratillan, Corlough, Co Cavan. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them. Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal, Co. Galway, this evening, Saturday.

A motorcycle and a car collided shortly after 8pm. The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car, a male and female in their 20s were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal, from 7:30pm - 8:30pm this evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.