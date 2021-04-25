Number of people arrested after theft in Tullamore
A number of people were arrested following a theft from a shop in Tullamore.
Tullamore Gardaí responded to a theft call early this week at a local retailer. A number of persons were arrested.
All stock was retrieved and it was returned back to the owner.
According to gardai a number of offenders are to be dealt with under the Juvenile Liaison Scheme and others by way of court appearance.
