Number of people arrested after theft in Tullamore

A number of people were arrested following a theft from a shop in Tullamore.

Tullamore Gardaí responded to a theft call early this week at a local retailer. A number of persons were arrested.

All stock was retrieved and it was returned back to the owner.

According to gardai a number of offenders are to be dealt with under the Juvenile Liaison Scheme and others by way of court appearance.