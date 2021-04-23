Cases of Covid-19 fall in Offaly today after spike on Thursday

New cases of Covid-19 have fallen in Offaly today after spike on Thursday,

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were nine new cases in the county today after 30 were reported on Thursday.

There were less than five cases on Wednesday, seven on Tuesday and six on Monday.

The five day moving average for Offaly remains at 11 today but the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly has fallen slightly and now stands at 207.8 cases per 100,000 which is the second highest in the country.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.