Covid-19 rate falling right across Offaly with significant drops in two areas

Tullamore no longer has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland after seeing another significant decrease in new cases this week while the rate is also falling in Birr and Edenderry.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from April 6 to April 19 and do not include the 30 new cases recorded yesterday.

The Tullamore Area had the highest rate in the country since St Patrick's Day but it has been dropping in recent weeks and is now not even the highest in Offaly. The rate for the Tullamore Area is now down to 209.2 cases per 100,000 with 61 new cases in the last two weeks. Three weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000 and two weeks it was down to 672.2. Last week the rate dropped to 408.1.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped again this week but not as significantly as in Tullamore. Last week, the rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 257.2 per 100,000 and this week it is down to 252.9. There have been 59 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

Birr continues to have the lowest rate in the county and it has dropped below 100 this week. Last week the rate for the area to 153.1 cases per 100,000 but has now fallen to 90.3 with just 23 cases in the last 14 days.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly now stands at 212.9 cases per 100,000. There have been 166 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to April 21.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has decreased again this week and is down to 131.7 cases per 100,000.