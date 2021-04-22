New Covid-19 cases surge in Offaly today after low numbers all week

New cases of Covid-19 have surged in Offaly today after low numbers were reported in the county all week.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were 30 new cases in the county today, a significant increase compared to the rest of the week.

There were less than five cases on Wednesday, seven on Tuesday and six on Monday.

The five day moving average for Offaly had fallen to just seven yesterday but it has increased back up to 11 today.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly has jumped back over 200 and now stands at 212.9 cases per 100,000 which is the second highest in the country.

As of midnight, Wednesday, April 21, the HPSC has been notified of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 245,310* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 236 were in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Seven deaths occurred in April, one in March, one in February and one in January.