Offaly learner driver put off the road for two years

A learner driver in Offaly who drove unaccompanied and uninsured was disqualified from driving for two years at last week's district court.

Chloe Maloney (24)14, Rectory Meadows, Killane, Edenderry, was stopped by Garda Kieran Fitzpatrick at Carrick Road, Edenderry on March 27, 2020.

She was displaying no L plates, no insurance and had no driving licence and did not have an experienced driver with her. She failed to produce any of these documents at a garda station. Her vehicle was seized by Garda Fitzpatrick.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a fine on Ms Maloney of €300 for driving with no insurance, €200 for having no licence, €100 for not displaying L plates and €100 for driving unaccompanied.