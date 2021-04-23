Offaly woman who drove while disqualified receives prison sentence

A three month sentence was handed down to an Offaly woman who drove with no insurance or driving licence at Bridge Street, Kilcormac on March 31, 2020.

Roseanne McDonagh (30) 17, Meadowlands, Kilcormac had received a suspended sentence on January 1, 2020 and was disqualified from driving.

At last week's sitting of the district court Judge Catherine Staines said she completely ignored the court order and two months later she was back driving.

Solicitor for Ms McDonagh, Patrick Martin said she had apologised. Her husband doesn't drive and she has six children in her care. She also cares for her brother, he said.

Judge Staines said she had told her last January that there was a six month sentence hanging over her. The prison sentence is to be served at the Dochas women's prison. In addition to the sentence Judge Staines disqualified Ms McDonagh for eight years.

The judge gave leave to appeal the sentence and fixed recognisance.