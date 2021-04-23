Offaly man accused of assaulting another man with saucepan

A man accused of assaulting another man had his case adjourned to later this month, when he will either have to plead guilty or be given a date for a hearing.

Sgt James O'Sullivan, at last week's sitting of Tullamore district court, said it's alleged that on September, 18, 2020, Michael

Carroll (54) of Clonee, Kinnitty Birr, assaulted another man by hitting him with a saucepan on the left side of his head.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to the court sitting of April 28 next in Tullamore.