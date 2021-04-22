Man stopped by gardai in Offaly purchased driving license on the internet

A man who bought a driving license on the internet was stopped by Garda Kieran Fitzpatrick at Church Road, Tullamore, on June 6, 2020.

Felipe De Costa Muniz, 3 Walnut Lane, Kilbeggan, Westmeath, also drove with no insurance and had paid €600 for the license.

He had a Spanish licence the court heard.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said he works at a meat plant and is a married man that needs his car.

Judge Catherine Staines told him he had to do his driving test. She fined him €200 for having no insurance and €100 for having no driving licence.