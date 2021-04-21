Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital now clear of Covid-19 cases

The Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital is now clear of Covid-19 cases.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are now no patients with Covid-19 being treated in the unit.

There are still four patients being treated for the virus in the hospital.

However while the Covid-19 situation in the hospital continues to improve, the pressure on beds at the hospital remains high.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there is just one available general bed at the hospital and one available bed in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, there were ten patients on trolleys awaiting admission to the hospital this morning.