Offaly club given go ahead for new flood lighting at pitch
An Offaly club has been given the go ahead for new flood lighting at its pitch
Gallen United applied permission for the development at Gallen Demesne, Ferbane and will see the erection of 18m lighting poles with lights at the top.
The lights will provide illumination for games on the existing soccer pitch.
Offaly County Council granted planning permission with five conditions attached.
