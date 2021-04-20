Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Offaly as HSE gives update on situation in the county

Covid-19 cases continue to reduce in Offaly and the HSE has given an update on the situation in the county.

According to the latest figures from NPHET, there were seven new cases in Offaly in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases for the last two weeks to 146. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county is down to 187.3 having peaked at over 450.

As of midnight, Monday, April 19, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 244,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 172 were in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.

Meanwhile the HSE has given an update on the Covid situation in Offaly. According to the HSE, tere is no particular setting or source of public concern currently in Offaly while the number of new cases and the 14 day incidence rate is reducing currently.

Most new cases are household contacts of an index case, who's day 10 test is positive. Those index cases are coming from a range of settings, mostly work, some vulnerable and educational settings.

Those registering can do so on vaccine.hse.ie/orcall 1850 241 850. Bookings are currently underway for the 65 to 69 age groups.

