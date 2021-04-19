BREAKING: Offaly no longer has highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland

Offaly no longer has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, Offaly now has the third highest rate in the country after being overtaken by Donegal and Kildare.

Offaly has had the highest rate in the country since March 14 but the 14 Day Incidence Rate of the virus in the country has now dropped to 192.4. At its highest the rate for the county was over 450 cases per 100,000.

There were just six new cases in Offaly today dropping the five day moving average to midnight on Sunday to nine. There have been 150 new cases in the last 14 days.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 18, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 174 were in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.