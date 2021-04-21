Applications for prestigious Offaly music award now open

Birr Festival of Music is now seeking applications from young singers and musicians who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the classical field.

Now in its eighth year, The Trench Award aims to assist a young singer or musician develop their professional career through further study at home or abroad. The bursary will be awarded to a student attending, or having been offered a confirmed place at, a University/ Music College or another accredited specialist music establishment undertaking classical music studies, either instrumental or vocal, in pursuit of a career in professional performance.

Six finalists will be invited to perform a 15-minute programme at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Birr, Co. Offaly on Saturday 21 August 2021 when bursaries will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.*

Applicants must be from the general Midlands region and under 27 years on 1 January 2021. Application form and further information available from www.birrfestivalofmusic. com or by request from thetrenchaward@gmail.com.

* All events during Birr Festival of Music will take place subject to Covid-19 Government Guidelines. This may result in some events being presented online or being rescheduled.














