Offaly Gardai warning people of scam calls over internet

Gardai in Laois and Offaly are warning people to ignore calls to their landlines where they are being informed their internet is going down in four hours and to "ring their router".

The warning was issued by Laois/Offaly Gardai after it was reported that scam calls were received to people's landlines saying; "Dear customer, your internet would be down in four hours and please ring router."

Gardai are advising people to ignore these scams calls.