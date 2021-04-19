Number of patients with Covid-19 increases at Tullamore Hospital but numbers remain low

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital increased over the weekend but the numbers remain low

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now four patients with the virus being treated at the hospital. On Friday, there were just two patients with the virus being treated at the hospital.

While the numbers have increased over the weekend, they have dropped significantly compared to recent months.

On March 19, there were 15 patients in the hospital while on February 19 there were 23 patients with Covid in the hospital.

On January 19, there were 52 patients in Tullamore Hospital with the virus.

However while the number of patients with Covid continues to fall, the pressure on beds at the hospital continues.

Figures from the HSE show that there was just one general bed available at the hospital as of Sunday evening and one available bed in the Critical Care Unit.