Go ahead given for underpass under road in Offaly
The go ahead has been given for the construction of an underpass under a road in Offaly
Kieran Mahon has applied for permission to construct a livestock underpass with effluent holding tank under the L-1014 at Garrymona, Walsh Island.
The underpass will allow livestock to mover freely under the road without affecting traffic.
The work will involve lowering the ground level to a 1 in 10 slope either side of the road.
Before granting permission, Offaly County Council added a stipulation that appropriately designed ducts will be included in the new road verge across the culvert for potential future use for things such as public lighting, water mains or telecommunications.
