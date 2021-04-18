Go ahead given for underpass under road in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Go ahead given for underpass under road in Offaly

Go ahead given for underpass under road in Offaly

The go ahead has been given for the construction of an underpass under a road in Offaly

Kieran Mahon has applied for permission to construct a livestock underpass with effluent holding tank under the L-1014 at Garrymona, Walsh Island. 

The underpass will allow livestock to mover freely under the road without affecting traffic. 

The work will involve lowering the ground level to a 1 in 10 slope either side of the road.

Before granting permission, Offaly County Council added a stipulation that appropriately designed ducts will be included in the new road verge across the culvert for potential future use for things such as public lighting, water mains or telecommunications.

MEMORY LANE: Gallery of pictures remembering great nights out in #1 Church Street in Tullamore

Offaly's Jack celebrates milestone 100th birthday

Tenders to be sought for 'major development work' in Offaly village