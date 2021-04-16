Small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as rate for county continues to fall

There has been a small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as the rate for the county continues to reduce.

Latest figures show that there were just six new cases in the county today bringing the total for the last 14 days to 165.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county is down to 211.6 cases per 100,000. The rate stood at 323.2 cases per 100,000 this time last week.

There were 14 cases in Offaly on Thursday, nine on Wednesday, 13 on Tuesday and 20 on Monday.

As of midnight, Thursday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 147 were in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one occurred in March, two in February and five occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,831 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.