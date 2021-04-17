Lucky winner of unique prize in Offaly draw picks up their keys

The lucky winner of a unique prize in an Offaly soccer club draw has been revealed.

Clifford Feehan from Roscrea, Co Tipperary was the winner of an Etrusco 3 berth Camper Van in the Moneygall FC draw.

Clifford who though he was getting a prank phone call when the club called eventually believed when he got to step into his new camper and now has a luxurious vehicle to take around the country at his leisure when restrictions lift.

Moneygall FC took 51 days to sell 4995 tickets online to allow us to bring forward the date of the draw for a brand new three berth camper van. The club needed to raise funds to help keep it on track with its club development plans and the committee were unanimous that to win a camper would be different and ideal for 2021 which will be yet another year of staycations.

Pat Horan Motors Limited based in Aglish, Co Tipperary assisted and supported the club throughout and gave great advice on how to target the motorhome enthusiasts. The club expresses our gratitude to Pat & Oliva for their professionalism and trust in the club's ability to perform this enormous task!

Moneygall FC chairman Mark Mornoey stated, "there was a huge opportunity here and we took it and ran, the club had sales from every county in Ireland and sales from the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and the United States.

"We congratulate Clifford and we are delighted for him, his reaction to winning was probably like any of us getting told we have just won something worth €70,000."

The club also wants to thank our members who managed our social media, website and various queries. Moneygall FC also expresses thanks to John Lupton from Lupton and Associates in Roscrea, who audited our entries and independently conducted our draw. Every ticket that was sold helped the club raise finances that will assist the club continue to develop our facilities and for that we are grateful.