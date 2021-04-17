Two people charged with handling large amount of stolen equipment in Offaly

CHARGES which allege the handling of €3,000 worth of stolen construction equipment in Edenderry have been brought against two people.

Ion Nica, 28, and Maria Gordu, aged 22, both with an address at 26 JKL Street, Edenderry, were prosecuted at Tullamore District Court.

They are both accused of handling a stolen mini digger bucket, valued at €500, and a mini digger rock breaker, worth €2,500, at JKL Street in the town on March 10 last.

They were remanded on continuing bail by Judge Mary Cashin to appear at Tullamore District Court again on April 21 next.