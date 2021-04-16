PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this stunning family home now on the market in Offaly

This stunning family home in Offaly is now on the market.

Tap on Next > above to go through the gallery of pictures of this fantastic home or tap next story below

Located at Ballyheashill, Rhode it is on the market for €399,950.

A six bedroom residence, it sits on a 0.5 acre site and boasts a host of features and is in pristine condition throughout.

Take a tour of the home by using the Next > above or the Next story below