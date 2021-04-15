Covid-19 rate falls right across Offaly in the last week

The Covid-19 rate has fallen right across Offaly in the last week but the Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the country.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 30 to April 12.

The Tullamore Area continues to have the highest rate in the country but it has fallen significantly again this week. Two weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000 and last week it was down to 672.2. This week the rate for the area is down to 408.1 with 119 cases in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks.

After seeing a rise in the Covid-19 rate last week, the numbers have reduced again this week in the Birr Area. There have been 39 new cases in the area in the last 14 days bringing the rate for the area to 153.1 cases per 100,000. Last week the rate stood at 231.6 cases per 100,000.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped again this week. Last week, the rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 295.8 cases per 100,000 but it is now down to 257.2 and there have been 60 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly now stands at 236 cases per 100,000 down from a rate of 346.3 last week. There have been 184 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to April 14.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has decreased again this week and is down to 147.3 cases per 100,000.