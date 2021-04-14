LATEST: Increase in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly drops to single digits

The increase in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has dropped to single digits today.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were nine new cases in Offaly today bringing the total for the last two weeks to 201.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county has also dropped. Yesterday the rate stood at 269.4 but is now down to 257.8 which remains the highest in the country.

As of midnight, Tuesday, April 13, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 242,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 160 were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two occurred in March and six occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.