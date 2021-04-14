Cocaine, cash and 'tick list' found when house searched in Offaly

A TICK list was found along with cocaine worth €210 when gardai in Tullamore searched a house in the town for drugs last year.

The gardai found the drug in four bags, as well as a weighing scales, other items used for packaging cocaine and €770 in cash, when they searched 103 Arden View, Tullamore on September 23 last.

Gavin Lowbridge, 34, 9 Harbour Drive, Tullamore, pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply when he appeared before the local District Court.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Mr Lowbridge could not explain the presence of the cash when asked by the gardai.

Patrick Martin, solicitor for Mr Lowbridge, said his client was a father of three who had been in good employment at management level in supermarkets but his relationship broke down and he developed a drug habit.

He was now engaging with the Community Alcohol and Drugs Service.

Mr Martin said a probation report was due on April 28 in relation to a charge of drugs possession and he suggested that the matters before the court be adjourned to the same date. Judge Cashin remanded Mr Lowbridge on continuing bail to April 28.