Gardai investigating after theft from car garage in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a garage in Offaly.

Four alloys wheels were taken from a car from a garage near Portarlington on Monday night.

Gardai are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Garryhinch/Cloneyhurke area between the hours of 8pm till the early hours of the Tuesday morning to contact them.

These wheels are the same as the ones stolen.