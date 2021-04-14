Offaly GAA and Ladies Football club join under “one club” initiative

The “one club” initiative is aimed at bringing GAA, ladies football and camogie clubs in much closer together and guidelines were drawn up for it by the three national bodies in 2017.

Under the recommended structures, the GAA Club constitution forms the cornerstone for the overall governance of the club and each participant, including ladies football and camogie members is registered as a member of the GAA. The day to day running of each code is still managed by its own committee and ladies football and camogie are still affiliated as clubs with their own national associations – each ladies football and camogie club must still elect otr appoint their own officers and all officers, players and mentors must be registered as members with their national association.

The GAA club executive has overall responsibility for the running fo the club but each code must be represented on this. Bank accounts are controlled at executive level and not by code and a co-ordinated approach to fundraising should be taken. The guidelines also call for a shared aproach to coaching and games promotion as well as fair access to playing facilities across all codes and a uniform membership fee.

While the guidelines are not mandatory Rhode GAA and Ladies Football Clubs intend applying them over the coming months and are looking forward to working more closely together in the coming years.