Offaly road closing for up to two weeks from today for bridge repairs

A road in Offaly is set to close for up to two weeks from today to allow for repairs to a bridge.

The R438 between Cloghan and Taylor’s Cross at Five Roads Cross will be closed to allow for the works.

Traffc travelling south will be diverted at Wynnes Cross to Banagher on the R356, then proceed towards Birr on the R439 until re-joining the R438 at Taylors Cross.

Traffc Travelling north will be diverted at Taylors Cross to Banagher on the R439, then proceed towards Cloghan on the R356 until re-joining the R438 at Wynnes Cross.

Local access will be maintained either side of works but no through traffic will be permitted.

The road will be closed for approximately two weeks. The road closure is necessary to facilitate works as part of the Bridge Rehabilitation Programme.

Offaly County Council says regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.