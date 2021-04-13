Large increase in number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases at Tullamore Hospital

There has been a large increase in the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases at Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the HSE contained in its Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, seven new cases of the virus were confirmed at the hospital up to 8pm on Monday.

However the overall number of patients being treated for the virus at the hospital remains relatively low. There are eight patients with confirmed cases of the virus and two patients with suspected cases of the virus being treated at the hospital. Of those patients, two are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

While the number of patients has increased in the last 24 hours, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital has reduced over the course of the last week. A week ago, there were 13 confirmed cases at the hospital with three in the Critical Care Unit.

Nationally, there has also been a significant drop in the number of patients hospitalised with the virus. A week ago there were 263 patients being treated across hospitals in the country but that has now fallen to 203.