Covid rate continuing to fall in Offaly but still remains highest in the country

The Covid-19 rate is continuing to fall in Offaly but it still remains highest in the country.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were 20 new cases of the virus in Offaly today bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county to 278.3 cases per 100,000.

The National Public Health Emergency Team no longer publishes county by county data on the weekends but the rate for Offaly on Friday stood at 323.2 and six days ago the 14 Day Incidence Rate was 407.9 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 11, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 241,330* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 175 were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.