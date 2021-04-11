Plans unveiled for fully equipped veterinary clinic in Offaly town
Highfield Veterinary intends to apply for planning permission for the clinic at Unit 5, Mangan’s, Dublin Road, Edenderry.
The proposed development consists of change of use of an existing commercial unit to a veterinary clinic and retail space, including X-ray room, surgery, prep area, isolation room, two consult rooms, dispensary, dog kennels, small animals grooming area, cattery, plant room, staff office, canteen and all associated site works.
