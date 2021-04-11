WATCH: This week in 1990 - Age cards tackle underage drinking in Offaly

On this day, April 6, 1990, RTE News reported on the introduction of ID cards aimed at tackling underage drinking in Edenderry.

Gerry Reynolds reported from the town where members of the local youth club came up with the idea of the cards.

The idea grew into a community project and a committee was established to bring it to fruition. It received support from gardaí, publicans, the clergy and retailers in the town.

